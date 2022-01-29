The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioners held a joint session, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting Monday. This was the first of planned quarterly meetings to discuss the progress of the contract ambulance service.
The decision to contract with Allegiance was made in November of 2021, after city leaders and stake holders agreed that staffing levels had reached a critical point of being 22 short of the personnel necessary to adequately staff city and county Emergency Medical Service.
There are currently 66 total positions budgeted, including 27 EMS and 39 firefighters paid for out of the General Fund.
The meeting Monday was the first in what is expected to be quarterly updates for both city and county officials.
Corsicana’s Interim Fire Chief Wade Gillen reported that Allegiance has at least oneparamedic on every ambulance and intends to assist by bringing another van to assist with patient transfers in the future. That assistance allows ambulances to stay in service for emergency calls instead of taking a patient back to their home, for example.
City and county officials discussed that Allegiance was chosen because they could ramp up quickly and help with the staffing issues.
Allegiance has taken part in 1,100 total runs from mid-November until the middle of January.
Gillen broke down the runs, approximately 74% including transfers to other facilities happening within the city, the remainder happen within the county. Data provided showed the vast majority fell within the agreed upon time parameters of 90% of the calls under 6 minutes. The average response to 911 calls for the month of December, within the city, was 3:30 seconds, during the same period, county runs took 14:17.
Gillen said that there is room for improvement with quicker communication during the dispatch process and familiarity with the best and quickest routes depending on conditions.
A meeting to follow-up with further Second Quarter data, is expected in the following months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.