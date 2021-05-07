The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioners met in joint session May 3 to discuss the possibility of privatizing the city and county EMS services.
The EMS fund has increased staffing, but the fire department has lost more than they have hired since 2020. There are 17 openings with approximately that number currently undergoing standard background checks.
“Those people are green,” Henley said. “I can’t put them on those trucks alone.”
Henley also said 27 EMS personnel are needed to run four ambulances when needed firefighters act in an EMS capacity. To fully staff four stations, 45 personnel are necessary. That number enables two digressionary slots, a shift commander and three-man engines, which is below industry standard, though that number is the norm.
“We use both funds to make sure of adequate staffing,” Henley said. “If you strip away EMS totally and do not put money into fire, I cannot give you the fire department we have today.”
“The financial situation of the EMS fund has put us between a rock and a hard place,” said Connie Standridge, City Manager.
The City’s emergency services fund balance has been operating at a loss since 2018, totaling $2.2 million over those years.
That number doesn’t account for fund transfers or Federal Grants received from the state.
“This situation cannot be ignored. A plan needs to be made, because the fund is not healing itself as rapidly as we should expect,” Standridge said.
The 1115 wavier which helps cover the cost of indigent care or those who aren’t insured is expected to expire after fiscal year 2022. The wavier doesn’t affect private ambulance service, which have more aggressive bill collection practices, according to Henley.
Both the City and County’s tax valuation is expected to be lower when those property value projections are finalized later this summer.
If the city and county agree, a change to a private provider would happen on Oct. 1.
“The city and the county would then retire any outstanding debt according to the previously agreed 70% city 30% county split,” Standridge said.
Eddie Moore, Pct. 3 Commissioner, said he would seek to have that amount reduced and prorated as the county has already set aside the $528,343 that was previously agreed for this year.
Requests for Proposals were sent out seeking private EMS providers earlier this spring and two were returned.
The first is from Allegiance, who offered four ambulances with two in reserve, and one van. Allegiance offers comparable response time of less than six minutes in the city 90% of the time, the same as AMR, according to documentation provided. The response time in the county is 15 minutes or less 90% of the time, as compared to AMR, which promises a 20-minute response time, 90% of the time.
Allegiance does require a $360,000 payment including housing, which equates to $300,000 for the county and $60,000 for the city.
AMR promises five 24-hour ambulances with three guaranteed to have paramedics. If staffing is available that number would increase. AMR has over 230 EMS operations in 47 of the 50 Continental United States. Ninety-five percent of AMR’s protocols are the same the presenter said. They promised a $0 subsidy as part of their proposal and expressed a preference to hire local paramedics. A representative said they could buy new trucks, but expressed interest in purchasing Corsicana’s equipment.
Navarro County Sheriff, Elmer Tanner asked about the dispatch process, but didn’t ask additional questions.
During a phone interview conducted Wednesday, May 5, Tanner said the Navarro County Sheriff’s office is a stakeholder that handles dispatch and said he didn’t receive copies of the RFPs until after Monday’s meeting,
“I’ll be prepared to speak further about this during the Commissioner’s Court meeting,” he said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro County Commissioner’s Court is 10 a.m. Monday, May 10 inside the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Navarro County Regional Hospital CEO, Curt Junkins, also declined to ask specific questions, but noted that the relationships between the hospital and ambulance service is very important. He also reserved several more “meaty questions” related to patient care for a different time.
Moore said when Commissioners are deciding how to fix the roads they use the phrase “cheapest or best.” However, he said he believes this calls for a different approach.
“This is different, and the most critical decisions that we will ever make,”he said. It will affect over 50,000 people. Sooner or later we are all going to need this program.”
The item was tabled without a decision.
The Corsicana City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10 at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
