The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioners held a joint session, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting Monday. This was the second of planned quarterly meetings to discuss the progress of the contracted ambulance service.
The decision to contract with Allegiance was made in November of 2021, after city leaders and stake holders agreed that staffing levels had reached a critical point.
Monday’s meeting showed that EMS response times within the city and county have improved since the data was first examined in January.
Corsicana’s Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen reported that during the last three months the average EMS response times in the county improved by 50 seconds, to 13 minutes and 27 seconds per run.
The response times decreased by 3 seconds inside the city limits to 3 minutes and 27 seconds. The percentage of times that county patients were reached within the 20-minute agreed upon time frame also increased by 1.53%. Data showed that response within 6 minutes to city residents improved by a margin of 1.27%.
The improvements were credited to employees’ attitudes and work ethic and is expected to continue to improve as familiarity with the area increases and communication continues to progress.
Navarro County Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant asked questions about how response times are affected by road conditions. Representatives from Allegiance mentioned inputting data about the county’s dirt roads into their data system, allowing for quicker recognition of potential hazards and quickest routes.
The meeting was adjourned by Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow and Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport.
A meeting to follow-up with further third quarter data is expected in the following months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.