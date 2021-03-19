The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioner's Court reached an agreement Monday to share the cost of EMS ambulance and paramedic services.
The council approved the formula used to calculate the shared cost of EMS service, which is based on the number of calls and runs first responders make annually.
County Commissioner’s agreed at their March 15 meeting, to pay approximately 30% of the total cost of the service, or $528,343, for the next fiscal year.
The city agreed to pay the remaining 70%, or $720,945.
Before adjourning, council members engaged in discussions about how to cut the cost of the service, including audits of the service and requesting the collection company further pursue delinquent payments.
The council also approved an amended resolution enabling additional early voting hours for the May 1 municipal and special election.
Navarro County Elections Administrator Dan Teed asked for the amended hours because of higher-than-expected turnout because of the special election for Congressional District 6, necessitated by the February death of Congressman Ron Wright.
Early voting hours will begin at from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April, 19 until Tuesday, April 27; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April, 24; and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April, 25 at the Navarro County Annex Building, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
A total of 23 candidates, including Democrats, Republicans, an Independent, and a Libertarian filed to fill Wright’s unexpired term in the Texas’ Sixth District, which includes Navarro, Ellis and parts of Tarrant Counties.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.