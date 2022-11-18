The Corsicana City Council voted to create and designate a reinvestment zone approximately 39.12 acres in the Hwy 31 Industrial Park.
Creating this investment zone doesn’t necessarily mean that a future company would receive a tax abatement, although creating a reinvestment zone is required by the state before any potential tax abatement could be offered.
The council also authorized City Manager Connie Standridge to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone on the east side of the overpass.
The council also adopted changes to an ordinance pertaining to sound amplification and noise pollution.
Outdoor music events with or without amplification shall end at midnight. Events held inside a venue utilizing an electronic amplification device will be considered outdoors if any doors or windows are opened or raised for extended periods of time and for any reason other than entry and exit.
The ordinance, which was first adopted in July, was amended to change the decibel level from 90 decibels to 70 at the point of sound mixing, or 10 feet from the amplification device.
The council authorized the City Manager to contract with Kamar Chambers and K&K BBQ of Corsicana for catering services for the city’s 175th Birthday Gala. A total of four bids were received.
Corsicana’s Main Street and Tourism Director Amy Tidwell discussed the program’s recent awards.
Corsicana Main Street’s New Faces, New Places video series won the President’s Award and People’s Choice Award under 50,000 population Nov. 2 in San Marcos, in conjunction with the Texas Downtown Conference.
Tidwell thanked Keeton Roch with Legacy Recording Studios and Zane Marsh with Rad Design in Corsicana for their help producing the videos.
In other business, the council also declared property as surplus, authorizing the City Manager to sell or trade office furniture and dispose of a vehicle.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that Corsicana’s 175th Kickoff Tree Lighting Festival, will be downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
The landfill will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and resume regular hours beginning Friday, Nov. 25.
Republic Services will pick up Thursday routes on Friday and will Friday routes Saturday.
The Heritage Bowl Downtown Pep Rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. Friday, 2. The Heritage Bowl kicks off at noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
