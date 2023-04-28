Early voting started Monday and the Navarro County Elections Office reported a total of 797 in-person votes and one mail-in ballot cast at the close of polls Thursday. According to Navarro County Elections Administrator Allie Thomas, there are currently 13,678 registered voters in the City of Corsicana.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 2 and Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
Community organizer and activist Kimberlee Walter, Corsicana ISD Board Member Barbara Kelley, and former H-E-B Store Director Mike Fletcher are running for Mayor of Corsicana.
The Mayor’s position is the only contested race in Corsicana as current Mayor Don Denbow did not file for reelection.
Incumbents City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Council Member Pct. 4 Jeff Smith and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp all signed up for reelection unopposed.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4828, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun on election night for early voting numbers and results from the May 6 election.
