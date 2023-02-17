Corsicana ISD Board Member Barbara Kelley, community activist Kimberlee Walter and former H-E-B store director Mike Fletcher are running for Mayor of Corsicana, according to a press release from the city.
The deadline to sign up for the May 6 general election was 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Current Mayor Don Denbow did not seek reelection.
Incumbents City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Council Member Pct. 4 Jeff Smith and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp all signed up unopposed for reelection.
A drawing for order of names on ballot will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located at 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4828, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
