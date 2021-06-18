The Corsicana City Council’s last meeting in May drew a crowd, as residents came out in droves to show support for the Corsicana Fire Department, which has provided Emergency Medical Service since 2002.
A decision to consider a private EMS provider was tabled that night and Mayor Don Denbow called for a referendum election in November for a voter approved tax rate to cover the cost of continued support of the Corsicana Fire Department’s EMS.
Details were discussed during a public hearing Monday, June 14 in the Council Chambers at the Government Center, where residents voiced their opinions during time set aside for public comment.
Several showed support for local EMS and asked the council to look again at how to increase collections, and address priorities while urging them to again consider what the people want.
Jim Howard, of Corsicana asked the council to look to the Texas Municipal League and the Secretary of State for advice, as well as Texas Attorney General for an advisory opinion about how best to proceed.
“We want EMS fire and police services at a tax rate we can afford,” said Arlen Swartzentruber, a former candidate for City Council Pct. 1. “Elected officials are open to criticism for policies.”
“It is appalling that a tax increase is being considered in order to pay for a necessity,” Robert Bennett, said. He urged the city to make cuts from the proposed budget in order to keep our EMS local and properly funded.
John Gantt used his time to ask why the problems with bad debt and write offs grants and negative fund balances weren’t addressed over the years.
Another public hearing regarding Emergency Medical Services is scheduled for June 28 as part of the regular council meeting.
The Corsicana City Council held a work session prior to its regular council meeting to discuss Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department staffing.
Pam Gibson the city’s former civil service director, discussed the requirements for posting the civil service test, which include 10 days minimum notice, though the standard practice is between 30 to 45 days.
The city advertises the testing date at government buildings, on all of the city’s social media platforms as well as applicable online job sites as well as the newspapers of record in Corsicana as well as surrounding cities.
Gibson explained that in addition meeting the civil service requirements the applicant must pass a written exam, meet the physical requirements and successfully complete the background check process before receiving an offer of employment.
There were two fire exams and three police exams proctored in 2020. Two firefighters and one police officer were hired following those exams. So far in 2021, there has been one firefighter exam and two police exams with six firefighters and one police officer hired as a result.
Of the 17 applicants who signed up to take either of the two police exams offered thus far in 2021, only nine have participated in the written exams. The others fell off during the process. Applicants can sign up for tests in multiple cities and may have chosen to take a job in another community.
There are 16 applicants currently in the background phase for possible positions with the fire department at this time.
City Manager Connie Standridge discussed the average cost of an ambulance run to the county costs $811.
“The city is only able to collect when a transport occurs,” she said.
The city collects an average of $515 per transport. Standridge presented several staffing scenarios as well as preliminary workups on how much the increase in staffing would cost. There are currently 63 staffing the Corsicana Fire Department. Funding for 30 comes out of the General Fund with the remainder covered in the EMS fund.
If higher staffing options are adopted homeowners would likely see an increase in their property taxes based on $100,000 of tax valuations. Final numbers from the Tax Appraisal District aren’t due until July.
Standridge noted that Corsicana’s property tax rate of 0.612 per $100 of tax valuation is lower than the average of the cities comparable to Corsicana. The city’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate is “very very low,” said Standridge, who added that the city’s debt level “is in line with other cities we compare ourselves to.”
Standridge directed the council’s attention to the city’s taxable value which is approximately $802 million less than the average city comparable to Corsicana.
The impact that a higher tax rate would have on business and industry was also discussed.
Other items acted upon by the Corsicana City Council Monday include reauthorization of the city’s juvenile curfew. First enacted in 1994, the curfew requires consideration every three years.
After some discussion the council voted to table the approval of the Navarro Central Appraisal District budget. The proposed 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget would increase by approximately $70,000, over last year. The Appraisal District’s budget is divided among all of regional taxing bodies. The city’s portion would equal approximately $8,500.
The council moved to replace a previous resolution regarding the sale of a property located at 106 S. Beaton to properly note the owners of that property instead of the construction company which was originally listed.
The council approved an amendment to the 2020-2021 Corsicana Visitor’s Bureau’s Fiscal Year budget to reflect an increase of $23,000 of Hotel Occupancy Tax monies. A representative asked that $20,000 be placed in their grant with the rest going into their budget.
The council reviewed and updated minor changes to the Financial and Purchasing policies.
Mayor Denbow’s appointments were confirmed. He also announced that the Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament will be held June 26 through 28, with opening ceremonies held on June 25. Corsicana Public Library’s summer reading program has begun. Registration is now open for the 2021 Parks and Recreation Camp.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
