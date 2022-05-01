The Corsicana City Council heard requests from non-profit community organizations in preparation for the 2023 fiscal year budget process.
Daniel Edwards serves as the Executive Director For Community Services Inc. and discussed the Meals on Wheels program during the council’s regular meeting, April 25.
“Meals on Wheels is one of the programs and services provided by Community Services Inc.” said Edwards, who has been with Community Services Inc since 2013.
He thanked the city for previous support and asked them to consider continuing that support for the program which has seen the need increase since the pandemic.
Community Service Inc. can be reached by phone at 903-872-2401 and is located at 302 Hospital Dr. in Corsicana.
Mayor Denbow announced that the next Food Truck Friday will be May 6.
Food Truck Friday will be held every first Friday of May through September.
Denbow also reminded those in attendance that the Texas Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday, May 21 in Downtown Corsicana, The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The council also approved Denbow’s appointments as well as the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting No Executive Session was called.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
