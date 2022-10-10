The Mayor's Economic Partnership group was updated on several upcoming events and long term successes Tuesday during its monthly meeting.
The group continued to focus on longstanding community business partnerships highlighting the True Value Distribution center which is located at 2601 E. State Highway 31 in Corsicana.
Corsicana's True Value's Regional Distribution Center will celebrate 40 years in January at the same location, since relocating from Dallas in 1983.
“The community of Corsicana is warm and welcoming, which fits in with the culture of True Value,” said Edwin Roman, True Value Director of Organization.
Roman and the location's General Manager, Omar Rosales discussed the advantages of Corsicana being home to one of the cooperation's dozen True Value distribution centers nationwide. The location serves the southwestern United States.
“If you pick up a shovel from a True Value in New Mexico, that shovel has been here in Corsicana,” Roman said.
True Value's Corsicana's Distribution Center has a fleet of 40 drivers in addition to 150 associates including seven who started with True Value when the location opened. The building is 958,000 square feet. Those interested in employment opportunities were encouraged to fill out an online application.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that Oct.7 is National Manufacturing Day. It is estimated that there will be a need for four million manufacturing jobs by 2030, although The city of Corsicana and the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, will host a manufacturing job fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the MLK Center in Corsicana.
Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency said the median housing prices in Corsicana and Navarro County have increased according to the most recent available August data. Bonner said there are more houses available and there continues to be a swell of houses sold between $200,000 to $300,000.
The median price for a Corsicana home is $210,000 up 28.2% from August of 2021.
Home prices in Navarro County have increased by 33% compared to last year to $246,000. Active listings in the county have nearly doubled while the city has seen increases of nearly 80%.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell said activity is still going strong despite fears of an economic recession. He said the area is on the short list for six projects, hinting that there may be an announcement soon.
Tourism and Main Street Director Amy Tidwell mentioned The Daytripper Oct 23, 2021 episode, which featured Corsicana, is in the running for a Lone Star Emmy Award. Further details are expected in November. Tidwell also discussed several events planned for the month, including the Corsicana AirSho Saturday, Oct. 8 at the C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana.
City Engineer Darwin Myers provided a Planning and Zoning update There were four Certificates of Occupancy issued in September with several projects either under review or are currently being constructed.
There was $1.4 million in commercial construction valuation in September and $7.5 million so far this year.
Myers also reported on the 135 new residential permits including 14 infill lots. So far there have been 70 infill lots returned to private ownership since the initiative began.
