The Corsicana City Council recognized Corsicana’s Municipal Court Administrator Sharon Jennings, at its Monday, Jan. 11 meeting. Jennings was presented with the Professionalism Award from the North Texas Chapter of the Texas Court Clerks Association.
The presenter of the award noted Jennings willingness to share her wealth of knowledge and experience. “Clerks throughout the state better understand the level of fair and impartial service the public deserves and expects, thanks to Sharon Jennings” she said.
Corsicana Municipal Court Judge, Cody Beauchamp, congratulated Jennings for the award, via a Facebook post, Monday. “Sharon has more than earned it,” he said.
The council agreed to the sale of 0.14 acres located in Corsicana OT 1440 West Park Ave, for $5,000. The council had previously agreed to set a minimum bid of $8,000, at the Nov. 23, city council meeting.
The reduction of price was accepted as only one offer for the property was received. City Manager, Connie Standridge, cited the narrow lot which will necessitated developer Chris Acker to change to his usual plans. A previous structure on the property sustained fire damage.
The price is less than the amount necessary to defray the cost owed to the city for the demolition of the house but will place the property back on the tax roll.
The council approved the addition of Justin Goodnight and City Finance Director and Secretary, Melissa Boyle, to the approved list of city personnel with access to the City’s safety deposit box, located at Vera Bank.
The mayor announced that City offices will observe Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and be closed on Monday, Jan. 18. The city landfill will also be closed Saturday, Jan. 16, and be open during regular hours on Monday.
The council adjourned to Executive Session but returned, taking no action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
