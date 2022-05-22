5-21-22 Haynie Day.JPG

The City of Corsicana recently proclaimed Monday, May 16, as Brad and Lori Haynie day for the organizers’ vital role in making Derrick Days a success. Derrick Days, Corsicana’s annual oil heritage and history festival, drew a record turnout the last week in April and featured a car show, carnival, cook off and numerous vendors and food trucks.

