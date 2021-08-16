The City of Corsicana and the Corsicana Housing Authority rebuilt some of its public housing units, Eastside Apartments at 901 E. 13th Avenue, which were demolished in 2017. The city is excited to announce the 12 new apartment units are complete and ready for occupancy. HUD approved the new units on July 1 and families began moving into the new units in July. A ribbon cutting will be scheduled at a later date.
Twenty-four units, seven dwelling buildings, and one administrative building were demolished in 2017 due to catastrophic foundation failure caused by soil and drought conditions, despite past efforts to preserve the units.
High straight-line winds and flooding caused damage to housing units, including rental units, in Corsicana, Navarro County, and the surrounding region storms occurring from May 4 to June 21 and Oct. 22 to 31 in 2015. The regional housing damage and losses documented by FEMA included more than 600 homes in Navarro County and nearly 900 in the surrounding region, creating an unmet need for housing assistance. This was exacerbated, especially for low and very low-income households, by the loss of public housing units at Eastside Apartments due to foundation failures unrelated to the storm events that were not covered by the housing authority’s insurance policy.
By replacing these units, the city will maintain the region’s affordable housing stock for the lowest income residents who are typically most affected by housing losses such as those experienced during the 2015 flood events.
The City of Corsicana and the Housing Authority conducted a joint Public Meeting in October 2017 to discuss the proposed project. Additionally, we consulted with our RAB and with the Public including all current residents regarding this proposed project at our 2018 and 2019 annual meetings and the proposed project and associated costs are included in its five-year and Annual Plans submitted into EPIC for 2018 and 2019. With the consent of the citizens of the City of Corsicana, and through its Board of Commissioners, the Corsicana Housing Authority partnered with the City of Corsicana and entered into a Memorandum of Agreement on Nov. 30, 2017 as a condition of the submission of the 2015 Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery under Application #111317 for grant funds in the amount of $2,000,000 to be used for the purpose of rebuilding 12 public housing units for low and moderate income households at Eastside Apartments.
A construction budget estimate was prepared by PHA’s Architect on HUD form 92330-A attached using TDC Calculation. The estimated construction cost to rebuild all 24 units that were demolished was $3,613,984. The budget estimate did not include Architect and consultant fees, permits, inspections, advertising fees, and other soft costs. Half the demolished units were rebuilt, leaving sufficient funds to cover the costs of this project to rebuild 12 units.
The $2,000,000 grant was awarded to the City of Corsicana by the Texas General Land Office pursuant to the MOA agreement. The constructed units did not increase our original number of public housing units; rather, they were rebuilt to replace some of the previously demolished units utilizing the existing water, sewer, and electric utilities.
The construction contractors were required to comply with all Federal, State and local laws, required permits, as required according to the construction drawings and project specifications pursuant to the construction contract entered into between the contractor and the City of Corsicana as its partner under the MOA. The Environmental Report was submitted to HUD for review in accordance with 24 CFR Part 58.
Every dwelling unit in the development was designed to comply with accessibility requirements of the Fair Housing Act, and applicable Federal, State and local accessibility requirements. We rebuilt three four-unit buildings totaling twelve units with two handicap units for each bedroom size, four two-bedroom units and eight one-bedroom units. All units in this project are handicap adaptable.
The PHA accepted ownership of the grant funded improvements upon completion of the construction pursuant to the Certificate of Construction Completion. The Eastside Apartment site is currently owned and will continue to be owned and managed by the Corsicana Housing Authority. This project did not involve acquisition of real estate. The units will be 100% occupied by low-income households.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.