The Corsicana Fire Department recently teamed up with Corsicana Parks and Recreation to install Automated External Defibrillators for public use in 10 area parks.
“We wanted to place the AEDs in areas of high activity as a safety feature for our park visitors. In the event a cardiac emergency occurs, the public will have access that can save lives,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “The AEDs will be installed at Pioneer Village, Stewart J. Beebe Athletic Complex, Nature Park Softball Fields, Community, Lake Halbert, I.O.O.F., Fullerton -Garitty, Jester, Bunert and one Downtown Pocket Park.”
Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen said, if you see someone in the park who is unresponsive or does not have a pulse, to turn on the AED, follow the prompts it provides, and call 911.
“There are instructions in each cabinet,” he said. “It is best to be trained but it is easy to use and will only deliver a shock if it senses a shockable heart rate rhythm.”
While AEDs have long been available in most municipal buildings, they will now be introduced into areas with a higher rick of cardiac arrest, such as swimming pools and ball fields.
The Corsicana Health Support Foundation provided this opportunity through a local grant for community health.
“Their generosity throughout the years has benefited the citizens of both Corsicana and Navarro County tremendously,” Gillen said. “This year, the Foundation’s funding provided Corsicana Fire Department with the ability to obtain 10 Automated External Defibrillators and outdoor storage cabinets that will be accessible to the public in the event of a witnessed cardiac arrest.”
“The Parks & Rec Department would like to thank both the Fire Department and the Community Health Support Foundation for their generous contribution and support of our community’s health, wellness and safety,” Allen said.
“It’s a fact – if you suffer a sudden cardiac arrest when visiting a park equipped with an AED, you double your chance of survival,” said Nick Seitz, President of Firefighter Safe, LLC, a company that specializes in providing safety related services, training, and products.
Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States with more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring outside of a hospital each year. Less than 10 percent of those victims survive. Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time.
