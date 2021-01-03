Corsicana City Council members voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 28, to approve the city’s participation in the construction of the G.W. Jackson Legacy Park, located at the corner of MLK Blvd. and South Fifth St.
The city agreed to assist in the construction of the park and will manage it when completed, after The G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society raises the necessary funds.
The corner lot is approximately a half an acre. The city estimates maintenance could run between $8,000 to $12,000 annually, depending on landscaping, upkeep and other associated costs.
The Council approved an ordinance allowing for the rezoning of 12.407 acres of land between the State Highway 31 Relief Route and the I-45 Industrial Park to the east from Agricultural to Commercial.
The eastern third of the acreage is within Corsicana’s city limits. The remaining land area, located within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, will be annexed. No approvals or protests were received from the four surrounding land owners regarding the zoning change.
Discussion at Monday’s meeting included the possibility that the site could be a future location of a Texas Best Travel Center.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that City Offices would be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The city landfill will be closed New Year’s Day and close at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
The council also accepted the low bid of $2,603,506 from Dake Construction for renovations to the Navarro Mills Water Treatment Plant. Funding for the work will be provided by 2020 bond proceeds.
A bid for the widening of Drane Road from FM 2555 to the new Central Fire Station, was awarded to XLT Paving and Construction Inc. The amount of $397,576 will be funded from 2020 bond proceeds.
The Council approved a contract for election services between Navarro County and the City of Corsicana for the May 1, 2021 uniform election.
The Council then adjourned into Executive Session, returning without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
