The Corsicana City Council designated the month of April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in the city and approved several items related to residential and economic development at the March 22 meeting.
A special use permit was approved allowing outdoor RV and boat sales at 3301 Corsicana Crossings Blvd.
The former Gander Mountain store location, is currently zoned as employment commercial, therefore a permit is required for sales on the outside of the building. The permit was granted under the stipulation that all outdoor storage for repair be screened per the fencing regulations.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale was the lone dissenting vote on the ordinance.
The council voted to annex 7.5 acres located at the intersection of I-45 and the SH-31 Relief Route. Victron Property Developers, requested the annexation, which is proposed to be a future location of a Texas Best Smoke House.
The council approved a special use permit allowing the outdoor sale of automobiles at 500 N. Beaton Street, in Corsicana. The owner has previously received a Certificate of Occupancy allowing for the repair of vehicles on the property. There will be two fenced areas shielding vehicles stored for repair.
Also approved was the owner-requested annexation of approximately 0.6307 acres located on Dobbins Road, the majority of the land tract is already within the city limits. The owner plans to build single family homes.
A zoning change from Light Industrial to Single Family Residential. Located at 808 S. 15th Street was also approved.
The change received two approvals and no protests from nearby property owners, although the city’s future land use plan suggests that the area should remain as designated as approach way mixed use, noting the variety of zoning designations in the area.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman Hale, voted against the ordinance, citing the deviation from the future land use plan.
The city also approved the refinancing of Texas General Obligation series 2021 refunding bonds. The action is expected save a total of $551,690 or $55,000 a year over the life of the bond.
The council also voted to close three sections of street within Oakwood Cemetery. The sections include five lots with six spaces in each lot. Those lots will be put up for sale.
Council members approved recommended appointments of election poll workers and other positions necessary for the May 1 uniform election.
The council also approved the applications for the historic reinvestment tax credits for 2020. The credits are used to rebate property owners for who made eligible improvements to their property.
The 27 applications received, are set for review. Total reinvestment for the year equaled approximately $225,000
Total county tax credits for the city are $24,154.81 Navarro County reports $19,459.82.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that the city offices will be closed Friday April 2 in observance of Good Friday. The City landfill will be closed April 3.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. They returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
