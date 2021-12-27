The Corsicana City Council voted Dec. 13 to begin the process to finance various improvements throughout the city through certificates of tax and revenue obligation.
Certificates of obligation bonds only require a vote from the council, unlike a general obligation bond which must be approved by voters.
The issuance of debt would include both self-supporting debt, which means the principal is paid from the project the debt intends to finance, totaling $6.7 million for Lake Halbert improvements, and an additional $3 million for utility upgrades on 13th Avenue in anticipation of reconstruction of the street. Ad valorem tax backed debt, which is based on the assessed value of the project, includes $6 million for road construction and improvements.
“By passing the intent to issue certificates of obligation the council agreed to continue the improvements that voters agreed to in 2007,” City Manager Connie Standridge said during a follow up interview.
The 13th Avenue project is expected to take anywhere between two to three years to finish, said Standridge, noting the city would be upgrading utilities along the street at the same time.
She cited increasing construction and material costs for the higher bid price due to inflation.
“The price of a lot of things have gone up since 2007,” she said.
Standridge said she expects the council to issue the debt for the projects in February.
The 2007 General Obligation Bond expired in 2018, but the council continues the work that voters approved.
“Unfortunately, each project is a long process,” Standridge said.
In addition to 13th Avenue, Second Avenue, Park Row, and Roane Road remain on that initial bond list.
According to the State Comptroller, Texas state law generally requires local governments to seek voters’ approval before issuing debt that will be repaid from tax revenues. One common form of borrowing, however, represents an exception to this rule: certificates of obligation, which some local governments can use to fund public works without voter approval.
COs provide local governments with flexibility when they need to finance projects quickly, as with reconstruction after a disaster or as a response to a court decision requiring capital spending. COs often are associated with emergency spending, but their use isn’t restricted to such purposes. They can be used to fund public works as part of standard local government operations.
