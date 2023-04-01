The Corsicana City Council declared the month of April as Fair Housing Month in the city of Corsicana, during its meeting Monday.
The Civil Rights Act of 1968 prohibits discrimination in housing and declares it a national policy to provide, within constitutional limits, for fair housing in the United States. By designating the month of April as Fair Housing month the City of Corsicana demonstrates a commitment to nondiscriminatory housing practices and to the law.
The council also declared two city-owned properties located at Block 228, Lot 4, Property ID #32647, and Block 228, Lot 5, Property ID #32648 as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to sell said properties
The lots, located at the end of Giola Circle in Corsicana, were released by Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County due to extensive costs to level the lots.
The Easter Hop will be held Downtown from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
City offices will be closed Friday, April 7 in observance of the Good Friday. The landfill will open regular hours on Friday, but closed Saturday, April 8.
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Corsicana Mayoral Candidates’ Forum, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on April 13. The forum will be held at the Corsicana Government Center.
Food Truck Fridays are returning. The next event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14, then every first Friday of the month through the summer at 224 E. Fifth Ave.
There will be an E-Waste Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the Youth Expo parking lot.
The public is invited to attend Navarro County Day in Austin Tuesday, April 18. For more information visit the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce website.
On April 22, Corsicana will host the Texas Veterans Day Parade presented by Navarro College.
Derrick Days will be April 29.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.