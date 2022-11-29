The City of Corsicana announced Monday the Grand Marshal for this year’s 175th Celebration in the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, great-great-great granddaughter of José Antonio Navarro. The Navarro family holds a meaningful history in Corsicana with the influence of José Antonio Navarro, a Tejano patriot and one of the founders of Texas.
This year’s Grand Marshal, Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, stated, “I am deeply appreciative to serve as Grand Marshal of the Festival of Lights Parade celebrating Corsicana’s 175th year! My great-great-great grandfather, José Antonio Navarro, wished to honor his father Angel from Corsica by naming Corsicana in his memory.”
José Antonio Navarro played an important role during the Texas Revolution. Navarro was the only Tejano to help create the 1836 and 1845 Constitutions of Texas, and he was one of two Tejanos to sign the Texas Declaration of Independence. In 1846, the legislature established Navarro County in recognition of Navarro’s contributions to Texas, and Navarro requested the county seat be named Corsicana to honor his father.
Tillotson continued, “As a proud sixth generation Texan, who loves everything Texas, I am humbled by the opportunity to honor Navarro’s legacy. I feel a strong connection to Don José and Don Angel, his father, in their love, devotion, patriotism for Texas, and to Corsicana which held a special place in Don Jose’s heart. I am grateful for the opportunity it brings to family and friends, one that enriches the legacy of Texas history to share with generations to come.”
As it celebrates 175 years, the City of Corsicana is honored to have Sylvia Navarro Tillotson as Grand Marshal to represent significant history and the impact of José Antonio Navarro in Corsicana.
The annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme of the parade is Celebrating 175 Years of Corsicana. Parade divisions will focus on celebrating many valuable programs, attributes, and services in Corsicana: Education, Health Care, Faith, Automotive, Commerce, Service, Arts & Music, and Agriculture.
Parade entries wishing to compete for a cash prize will be entered into the judging contest. They will be judged during the parade at a fixed location on Beaton and Collin. Judges will evaluate the entry’s interpretation of the parade theme (Celebrating 175 Years of Corsicana) and will also take into consideration detail, difficulty of construction, and originality of the entry. There will be a first, second, and third place overall winner. Winners will be announced by Monday, Dec. 5. Winning entries will be contacted by phone, and the winners will be announced on the City of Corsicana Facebook page and corsicana175years.com website.
