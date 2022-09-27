The Corsicana City Council authorized a Medical Director Services Agreement between the city, fire department, and Dr. Alicia Hart, M.D. during Monday’s meeting. Hart, who also serves as Allegiance’s medical director, will be in charge of developing the protocols that will be followed by Corsicana’s EMS providers.
The city continues to maintain one ambulance in support of Allegiance, which has provided private Emergency Medical Services for Corsicana since 2021. The city has agreed to maintain Dr. Hart’s insurance in exchange for the development of the protocols.
The council approved a specific use permit to place a manufactured home at 1645 Navarro Circle. There were two approvals and zero protests received from the 20 surrounding property owners regarding the request. The area was designated as Single Family-4, a home had previously been on the property burned down.
The city renewed policy guidelines and the criteria for granting tax abatements. The action was a routine update of guidelines required every two years.
The general criteria required for a company to request an abatement is a minimum of 15 jobs and at least $500,000 investment. Special exemptions of these criteria may be granted by the city.
A bid to provide a computer software package for the City of Corsicana Finance Department was approved between the city and Tyler Technologies the scope of work is expected to cost approximately $1.2 million and will provide uniformity across several departments including finance, human resources and utility billing according to City Manager Connie Standridge.
Standridge updated the council that previous software will not be supported next year.
The council approved a contract between Corsicana and the City of Dawson for water supply. The terms of the contract are for 15 million gallons per month for 20 years.
The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees Election selections were approved. Tasked with managing property and general liability insurances and worker compensation for member municipalities, Corsicana and other cities can make recommendations.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that the Oakwood Odyssey Historical Tour will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. Tickets may be purchased at the Genealogy Department of the Corsicana Public Library.
National Night Out will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Government Center.
The 23rd Annual Corsicana Airsho will be Oct. 8 at the Corsicana Municipal Airport. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the show begins at noon.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, former Corsicana Mayor Chuck McClanahan spoke in favor of the proposed Riot Block Chain bitcoin mining project which would be located on FM 709 in Navarro County.
McClanahan stated his support, citing the increased tax base and water sales revenue for the city.
Jackie Zawici, speaking on behalf of the Concerned Citizens of Navarro County, asked the council to consider that untraceable digital currency could be used for illegal activity, including the drug and sex trade.
Kimberlee Walter encouraged voters to remain engaged and resist apathy, while another resident spoke about a languishing Corsicana and Navarro County.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
