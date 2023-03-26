3-25-23 City National turns 40.JPG

City National Bank recently honored its Board of Directors during a 40th Anniversary Celebration, Friday, March 17. Pictured left to right front row are: Mark Jordan, Dr. James Price, Jim Gill, Bill Hashop. Back row: Atticus Gill, Lee Price, Ken Mixon and Thomas McNutt. Not pictured is Collin Harwell.

