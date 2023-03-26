City National Bank recently honored its Board of Directors during a 40th Anniversary Celebration, Friday, March 17. Pictured left to right front row are: Mark Jordan, Dr. James Price, Jim Gill, Bill Hashop. Back row: Atticus Gill, Lee Price, Ken Mixon and Thomas McNutt. Not pictured is Collin Harwell.
centerpiece featured
City National Bank celebrates 40th Anniversary
- Daily Sun photo/Michael Kormos
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Injured DPS Trooper on road to recovery
- PHOTOS: Kinsloe hosts Spring Style Show
- Easter Hop Downtown April 6
- Schedule: Navarro County Youth Expo kicks off today
- UPDATE: Crash leaves one dead, two injured on Bus. 45
- GC Baseball: Tigers make statement in 20-4 win over Red Oak
- Guest Commentary: Park Meadows parents respond to CISD Board letter
- Corsicana's Crouch earns spot on Texas Regional Radio Awards Show
- CISD School Board: ‘We’re not buying what the governor is selling’
- Local students make Baylor Dean’s List
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.