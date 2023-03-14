In February 1983, a group of businessmen opened a new national bank in Corsicana – City National Bank at 1465 W. Second Ave. The bank opened with $2 million of capital and had over 200 shareholders, all residents of Navarro County.
Forty years later, the bank has grown to over $65 million in assets and has capital of over $6 million. The bank has 14 employees and 38 shareholders. The bank specializes in business loans and home loans.
City National turns 40
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, March 17
1465 W. Second Ave.
Friday March 17, City National Bank is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is inviting its customers and their guests to a full day of celebration featuring food trucks, including Maine Lobster rolls, Texas barbecue, tacos and sweets. Bryon Haynie will be providing live music and there will be other surprises as well.
Ken Mixon has been President and CEO of the bank for the past 11 years and said City National offers the same technology and conveniences as the mega banks with multiple locations, but with a more personal touch.
“We are a throwback to community banks of 30 to 40 years ago where our customers are local and ownership, decisions, and control are all local,” Mixon said. “We are still small, locally-owned and go the extra mile for our customers. Every customer is really precious to us. It’s challenging to be a bank this size but there are some real rewards.”
The original directors of the bank were Jim Gill, Dr. James Price, Tom Waldrop, Glenn Sodd, Bill Null, R.E. Hable, Blake Gillen and Hobart Martin. Leroy Langston, Jr was president and director as well.
Of the original directors, the bank is blessed to have two who are still directors today: Jim Gill and Dr. James Price. In addition to these two original directors, the other directors are Bill Hashop, Lee Price, Atticus Gill, Thomas McNutt, Collin Harwell, Ken Mixon, and Mark Jordan.
Tammie Perry is the longest tenured employee having been with the bank since 1989.
