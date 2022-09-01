City National Bank is proud to welcome the addition of Aaron Johnson as Vice President of Lending. Johnson has been in banking since 2016 and has lived in the community for 29 years.
He earned an Associates Degree in Business Management at Navarro College after graduating from Corsicana High School in 1995. Actively involved in the community, he volunteers as Assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America.
Johnson has been married for 22 years to Cynthia and they have three boys. Their oldest son is attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, the middle son is attending Corsicana High School and the youngest son is attending Junior High in Corsicana as well. Stop by and meet Johnson.
Established in 1983, City National Bank operates in Corsicana.
