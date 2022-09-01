Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.