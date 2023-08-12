By Mark Archibald
The City of Angus approved a $5 per month increase to the base water for residential customers to $35 per month, at a regular meeting Monday. Commercial customers will see their base rate remain the same, however the usage fee for commercial customers will increase to $2.00 for every thousand gallons above the initial 2,000 gallons used.
The base rate for commercial customers in Angus is $60.
The increase will address issues related to the sewer fund which is approximately $18,000 in debt, according to the prior year’s revenue and costs.
The sewer rate in Angus hasn’t been increased since 2017. Angus has 39 residential and five commercial water users. Even after the rate increase, Agus residential and commercial sewer customers will pay less than other surrounding cities.
Council members agreed to revisit sewer rates next year.
The council also agreed to renew an agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC. for a 50-year term.
‘Municipal Impact’ was authorized to design a webpage for the City of Angus. The upfront cost will be $1,004 with an annual fee of $605 to host and maintain the webpage. Angus Mayor Julie Humphries said the website would be a good place to list city ordinances, and other information about city meetings.”
An item pertaining to a fire dispatch agreement for the Angus Volunteer Fire Department and Navarro County was tabled. Navarro County Commissioner, for Pct. 3 Eddie Moore, indicated that he is seeking further information from the County, during Tuesday’s meeting.
An agenda item concerning the City of Angus changing their newspaper of record from the Corsicana Daily Sun was denied. The Daily Sun is the only paper in Navarro County which meets the circulation sales and other requirements for a legal notice paper of record within Navarro County.
The council approved all other routine reports including the consent agenda.
The next meeting of the Angus City Council will be at 7p.m. Sept. 12 located at 6008 S. Hwy. 45 W. in Corsicana.
