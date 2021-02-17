Updated at 9:22 a.m. February 17, 2021
The Lake Halbert has power and the work will begin to start the treatment process. This should take about eight hours.
All of the customers on the west side of Navarro County such as Blooming Grove, Frost, Navarro Mills, Post Oak, Dawson, and Purdon were never impacted by the loss of pressure.
Water from Navarro Mills Treatment Plant was never interrupted.
All of the customers received Boil Water Notices in accordance with TCEQ.
All customers are being supplied as much water as possible.
The boil water notice could last seven to 10 days. This is only an estimate.
The system must be pressured and tested to confirm the safety of the water.
There are major leaks appearing all over town. Areas will be out of water while repairs are being made.
Contract crews are in route to assist the Utility Department. As the temperature rises, more leaks are likely.
Public Works will continue today on critical intersections, inclined streets and bridges.
The Corsicana Public Library will continue as a daytime warming center.
