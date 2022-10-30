The Texas Economic Development Council recently announced the recipients of its annual Community Economic Development Awards for 2022. The City of Corsicana won an award for transferability in the population of 20,001 to 50,000 category.
Corsicana Economic Development Director John Boswell said the TEDC recognized Corsicana for using multiple tools to bring Audubon Metals LLC. to Corsicana. The company recently expanded its operation from a plant based in Kentucky, to a second location in Corsicana.
“Other cities can learn from what we did here and transfer what works for them to their economic development plans,” Boswell said. "It's always positive to be recognized by our peers. This is a sign that we're doing something right in Corsicana."
The CEDA committee received 24 applications this year. Nominees were judged on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.
The Community Economic Development Award program recognizes exceptional contributions of TEDC member cities toward the economic vitality of their communities and the state of Texas through creativity, leadership, and partnership in the achievement of business retention, business recruitment and community improvement.
“Our Community Economic Development Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the excellent work done by our communities, their leaders, and their economic development professionals,” said Wesley Burnett, 2022 Board Chair of the Texas Economic Development Council. “Each community nominated achieved excellence in economic development and substantially improved the economic base of their respective regions. The recipient communities in each population category were recognized for extraordinary accomplishments in meeting the criteria set forth in the nomination process.”
The TEDC provides information, education and legislative services to its members to foster the expansion of existing businesses, the location of new firms and the development of strategies that promote a positive business climate in Texas. With 930 members, the TEDC is the largest state economic development association in the nation.
The awards were presented Oct. 20 at the Award Luncheon at the TEDC’s 2022 Annual Conference in San Antonio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.