The City of Corsicana is excited to announce an opportunity for the community to contribute pieces of history to be placed in a time capsule. This event will mark the culmination of the yearlong celebration of the city's 175th Anniversary.
The time capsule ceremony will take place on Oct. 12th from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Corsicana Government Center. There will be a variety of food trucks along with one of the best bands in America. Emerald City, known as the house band of Dallas, brought an amazing energy to the 175th Gala, and they will be the perfect addition to the final community celebration. During the ceremony, the items contributed by the community will be on display, showcasing the rich history and heritage of Corsicana.
"We believe that the time capsule is a wonderful way to preserve our city's history for future generations," said Connie Standridge, City Manager. "We encourage everyone to participate and contribute items that hold significance to them and represent the diverse community of Corsicana."
To participate in this historic event, interested individuals can fill out an application online at www.corsicana175years.com or pick one up at the Corsicana Government Center located at 200 N. 12th Street. The application must be submitted no later than Tuesday, Sept. 12.
"We want to ensure that every member of our community has the opportunity to be a part of this momentous occasion," added Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. "By contributing to the time capsule, we can collectively create a lasting legacy that will be cherished for years to come."
For more information about the time capsule event and the 175th Anniversary celebration, please visit www.corsicana175years.com or contact Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director - (903) 654-4850.
