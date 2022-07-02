Join the City of Corsicana staff Monday, July 4 at the I.O.O.F. Park in Corsicana for a slate full of fun.
This annual affair promises to be bigger and better than ever with activities starting at 6 p.m.
The Corsicana Fire Department is in charge of children’s happenings and has expanded to include eight various bounce houses, one of those consisting of El Toro the mechanical bull. The new Fire Safety Simulation trailer will be on site for children to tour as well as a huge obstacle course.
Main Street staff has invited seven food vendors that will offer barbecue, burgers, tacos, waffles, ice cream and much more. A vendor market is also planned.
Lone Star Outboard racing is bringing a C-stock hydro boat and an E-modified hydro boat for the crowd to view. These boats can reach up to 90 miles per hour and are amazing to behold.
The Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for live entertainment and Ira Bradford’s Bustin’ Loose Band will perform under the large pavilion as well as the pyrotechnics.
The fireworks show starts at 9:25 p.m. and is promised to be lit!
“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this festival,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “Sponsors include Winters Oil Partners LP, Navarro County Electric Coop, E.M. Sheppard Community Foundation, Lockridge-Priest, Inc., Bob & Amber McNutt, Gilfillan’s, Inc., Navarro Regional Hospital, Ed Erwin, H-E-B Grocery, Custom T’s, Childress & Shanklin Building, LLC, Watkins Development Corporation, First State Bank, Brinson Ford-Lincoln, Community National Bank-J. Tom Eady Charitable Trust, Aguado’s Lawn Care & Services, Navarro Community Foundation, Republic Services, CTWP Copy Center and the City of Corsicana.
“So, break out your red, white and blue and join in this Independence Day Celebration.”
Any questions can be answered through the Corsicana Parks & Rec Department at 903-654-4874. Don’t forget the lawn chairs.
