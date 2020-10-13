The City of Corsicana announced Tuesday that Melissa Boyle has been selected as the Director of Finance/City Secretary.
Boyle will direct and supervise the financial operation and reporting of all municipal funds including budget, audit, cash management, debt management and utility rate structure in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles.
Boyle comes to Corsicana from the City of Hillsboro, where she worked as Director of Finance for five years. She will begin her new role Dec. 1.
A graduate of Tarleton State University, she holds a Bachelor of Science with an emphasis in Business and Accounting and earned her Master of Science from University of North Texas. Boyle is both a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Government Finance Officer.
