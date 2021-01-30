The Corsicana City Council unanimously approved a zoning amendment, Monday night during its regular meeting, to include micro-breweries, distilleries, and wineries.
“The city has received interest in having a micro-brewery in Corsicana,” said Darwin Myers, Director of Engineering.
A winery, micro-brewery or micro-distillery can now operate in areas zoned as light and heavy industrial areas, but would require a special use permit to operate in areas with other zoning classifications, including those areas zoned as Central Area in Corsicana.
“The majority of the downtown is currently zoned as Central Area,” said Connie Standridge, City Manager.
The ordinance allows for the production of up to 15,000 barrels of malt liquor, such as beer or ale. A winery could produce wine limited to 24% alcohol by volume.
A micro-distillery is a small-scale facility designed to manufacture, bottle, label, package and sell distilled spirits and other liquors.
This ordinance does not replace or duplicate any of the permits that a prospective owner would need which are required by the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission.
The city’s COVID-19 response continues as Fire Chief, Paul Henley, announced that registration is still underway via the online portal or the call center to receive the vaccine. Henley thanked all local stake holders, crediting them for helping Navarro County become a hub of vaccine distribution.
Registration for Navarro County's vaccination hub is online at https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q, or by calling 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 for Spanish.
The council also approved a resolution to support Navarro College’s effort to attain a Bachelor of Science and Nursing Program on the Corsicana campus.
Texas State Rep. Cody Harris who represents Anderson, Freestone, Hill, and Navarro counties, will introduce House Bill 885 in Austin, during the current legislative session. The purpose of the bill is to amend the taxable valuation requirement to include the region Navarro College serves.
The pursuit of the BSN program is widely supported in the community.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan spoke to the meeting of County Commissioners earning similar support at their Jan. 25 meeting.
Council members approved the closer a 20-foot alley located between South 28 St. and South 29 St. between 13th Ave. and block 587 A. The applicant wishes to build a fence on the property, one approval for the project was returned to the city, which will retrain a public utility and drainage easement.
The council also approved a zoning change from single-family residential to a two-family designation. There were two approvals and two protests returned to the city, which mandated that there be two parking spaces per unit of the proposed duplex, located on Lots 7 &8 of Block 141 at East 12 Ave.
The city moved to order the city’s General Election to be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The mayor, city attorney, municipal judge, and Pct. 3 and Pct. 4 council positions, are all on the ballot.
So far, only incumbents have filed papers indicating they will seek re-election to the municipal judgeship position as well as both council seats.
The final filing deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 12. Early voting will begin April 12, and conclude April 27.
The council also approved all other regular reports and appointments before adjourning into executive session without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
