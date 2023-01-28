The Corsicana City Council, during its regular meeting Monday, ordered the city’s General Election to be held Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Registered voters in the city will have the opportunity to vote for Mayor; Pct. 3 and Pct. 4 Council members. The City Attorney, and Municipal Court Judge positions will also be on the ballot.
Pct. 3 Councilman Chris Woolsey and Municipal Court Judge Cody Beauchamp have announced they are seeking reelection.
The deadline to sign up to run for municipal and school offices is Feb 17.
The council also voted to extend an oil and gas lease between the City of Corsicana and Means Oil Company, L.L.C. for a period of 10 years. Means Oil Company LLC. requested a ten-year extension of the agreement from the original five-year term.
The lease of 16.24 gross acres will expire in 2033. It is hoped that the lease will facilitate increased oil production in wells owned by the city. The wells produce approximately $2,500 for the city.
The council also voted to declare the school bus owned by the parks and recreation department as surplus and authorized the city manager to salvage the engine from it.
The council adjourned into Executive Session after approving the consent agenda. No action was taken as a result of that Executive Session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.