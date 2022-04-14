Mayor Don Denbow proclaimed April 11 Joe B. Brooks Day in the city of Corsicana, during the regular council meeting Monday. Denbow recognized Brooks for his dedication and contributions to the city, which includes more than four decades on various boards and other civic and philanthropic pursuits.
“Joe Brooks has improved the quality of life in Corsicana,” Denbow said.
Brooks thanked the mayor and council, but insisted that the recognition should not be for an individual.
“We are all in this together,” he said.
Speaking on behalf of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell requested a $25,000 Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment to pay for and install a digital kiosk which would help advertise events and benefit the city and tourism. The cost of the kiosk was originally budgeted for $20,000.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the amendment. Pct. 3 Councilman Chris Woolsey was the lone dissenting vote.
The request was originally denied at the council’s March 14 meeting. Council members advised Tidwell to develop standards for which events would be included in the kiosk.
Questions pertaining to annual cost of software updates, as well as the potential for vandalism were asked. Council members were also assured that the kiosk could handle the weather and extreme temperatures.
Denbow made several announcements at the close of the meeting, including a reminder that the Easter Hop will be Friday, April 14.
City offices will be closed April 15, in observance of Good Friday.
Derrick Days will be held April 27 through 30.
The Texas Veterans Parade will be May 21.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, returning without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
