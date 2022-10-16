The city council voted to accept the retirement of Corsicana Police Department drug dog, Dakota, and transferred ownership to her former handler, Officer Stephen Travis. In a letter to the council, Police Chief Robert Johnson praised the Labrador for her almost seven years of service.
Johnson called her “a great ambassador for the city who served with honor and dignity.”
Dakota was allowed to keep her squeaky and rope toys as retirement gifts.
The Corsicana Daily Sun wishes Dakota a long retirement full of naps, treats and leisurely walks.
Council members voted to renew the water supply contract between the City of Corsicana and the City of Kerens. The 20-year contract limits water supply to 333,333 gallons per day, or 10,000,000 gallons per month.
Council members also moved to renew a water supply contract between Corsicana and the Post Oak Special Utility District. Terms of the contract guarantee 2,592,000 gallons per day, or 80,000,000 gallons per month, over the 20-year length of the contract.
The council authorized awarding the bid for a construction contract for the South IH 45 12-Inch Waterline Bore project to Blackrock Construction in the amount of $405,460. The project will be funded from the utility fund and includes the installation of approximately 376 linear feet of PVC pipe.
Two complete bids were received, Blackrock Construction was the low-bidder.
The council approved the lone bid for reconstruction of the infield areas of the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex project. The bid in the amount of $75,000.00 was awarded to Fields in Grass LLC.
The council awarded the bid for the Construction of Landscape and Scenic Enhancements to Dusty’s Landscape and Fence in the amount of $61,497.17.
The project will provide landscaping at the entrance signs to include plantings and irrigation, and will be funded by a grant administered by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Green Ribbon program.
The council moved to deny an application by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s to increase rates. Corsicana is among 160 cities which have already denied Oncor’s request. This action allows the Public Utilities Commission time to weigh in on the matter.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that Witches Night Out, Sip & Stroll in Downtown, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 in front of the Pocket Park.
A manufacturing job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the MLK Center.
On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, Boo on the Block will bring all the ghosts and goblins to the Downtown Pocket Park from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a haunted house across from the Corsicana Opry on Fifth Avenue.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, and returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.