Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.