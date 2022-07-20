The meeting was rescheduled from July 11, due to the illness of multiple council members, which prevented a quorum.
The city agreed to supply 20 million gallons of water per month to B&B Water Supply Corporation during the course of the 20-year contract. B &B Water Supply Corporation sought the contracts renewal under the same terms. The current contract is set to expire Aug. 20.
The council also agreed to close and abandon a portion of undeveloped roadway South of Lake Halbert located from US Highway 287 extending to the Burlington Northern Railroad crossing.
The roadway was deemed unsuitable. The railway crossing will also be closed. The city will maintain a permanent public utility and drainage easement on the roadway.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
