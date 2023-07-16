By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
John Boswell, Corsicana and Navarro County’s Director of Economic Development, updated the City Council on the 2023 Economic Outlook Report last Monday.
Boswell said the economic outlook for Corsicana remains strong. He also said that he expects new housing starts to continue at the same rate as previous years.
The population has grown 1.9 percent to 25,602 since 2020. Although he said he believes that Corsicana’s population was most likely undercounted during the census.
Boswell also discussed sales taxes which he projected to be in line with past years and the unemployment rate which is in line with the state’s unemployment numbers.
The council also voted to waive the regular landfill fees, for the 33rd Annual Corsicana and Navarro County Cleanup Day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Navarro County will pay the cost of $5.00/ cubic yard, for Navarro County residents.
The council also appointment of Scott Gilfillan to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Gilfillan who is Director of Communications for United States Congressman Jake Ellzey, will serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission as an alternate.
The council approved the consent agenda, before adjourning the meeting. No Executive Session was held.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
