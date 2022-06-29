Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow read a statement prior to the June 27 meeting of the Corsicana City Council, where he reiterated that the city practices inclusion and recognizes diversity in its daily management.
“There is a zero-tolerance policy for bullying or violence, or even the threat of violence,” he said. “Citizens have the right to live in a welcoming and safe city. This is the Council’s number one priority.”
The statement followed the burning of 10 pride flags on the lawn of a Corsicana home last month. Denbow said the perpetrators will be held accountable.
This is the first statement the mayor has made in this fashion since he was elected in 2017.
During the meeting, the council approved the Navarro Central Appraisal District’s proposed 2023 budget of $1,833,341, representing an increase of $205,024.05 over the 2022 budget.
The budget will be shared between the 23 taxing entities in the county. The city of Corsicana’s portion will mean an additional $22,330.44. The Central Appraisal District plans to use the increase to hire more staff.
Pct. 3 Councilman Chris Woolsey was the lone dissenting vote.
The council also approved a zoning change from Single-Family Residential to General Retail and a request for Specific Use Permit for a social club for Lot 9A in Block 1004 located at 1321 N. Beaton St.
The applicant plans to have an event center to host weddings, family parties and other gatherings at the location and intends to use the existing building.
The council also approved changes to the City Code of Ordinances modernizing the language from social-club to event center. The council approved similar changes to the Business and Commerce Article as well.
The council approved the mayor’s appointments and consent agenda before adjourning the meeting. No Executive Session was held.
Both the City Offices and the Landfill will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
