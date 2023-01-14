The Corsicana City council approved a resolution at Monday’s regular council meeting allowing the Fire Department to enter into a three-year contract with Brycer LLC.
Brycer will act as a third party and will enhance compliance opportunities between the city and companies that install commercial fire safety systems and lifesaving equipment within the city. Contractors that install or maintain commercial fire alarms, sprinklers or other fire protection equipment within the city are asked to register with Brycer LLC.
Wade Gillen Assistant Corsicana Fire Chief said Brycer would provide and maintain a data base about when the commercial systems were installed and inspected.
“There is no cost to the city associated with the gathering and maintaining the information,” said Gillen.
City Manager Connie Standridge announced that voluntary drought relief measures aimed at reducing Corsicana’s water usage by 5% were rescinded.
The voluntary measures were triggered in Oct. 2022 by the Trinity River Authority when the water levels of Navarro Mills Lake fell to 421.4 feet from the threshold of 421.5 feet.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that City offices will be closed Monday Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The landfill will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14, and open Jan. 16, for regular hours.
No Executive Session was held at the conclusion of the Jan. 9 regular meeting.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.