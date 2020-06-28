The Corsicana City Council tabled a decision on act on the Navarro County Central Appraisal District’s 2020-2021 proposed budget at a regular meeting held Monday, June 22.
The cost for the appraisal district office is shared between regional taxing bodies including cities, school districts, Navarro College Navarro Regional Hospital, among others.
Corsicana’s portion of the cost is approximately $170,000. The proposed budget includes an increase of 3%, or $42,486.
Chris Woolsey, Councilman Pct. 3, requested a meeting with members of the Appraisal District board.
Woolsey questioned requirements regarding the frequency of appraisals and requested clarification of the tax code.
“This issue warrants further investigation,” he said. “A change in the frequency of appraisals would equate to a cost savings for all taxing bodies.
I can think of a lot of things I’d rather do with $100,000,” Woolsey said.
Jeff Smith, Councilman Pct. 4, said the budget for the Appraisal District covers day-to-day expenses as well as appraisal costs.
The motion to table was offered by Woolsey and seconded by Susan Hale, Councilwoman Pct. 1.
The Council also approved a contract for Corsicana’s participation in election services for the Nov. 3 election. The cost will be prorated by the number of entities who participate in the election.
Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow announced the Corsicana Government Center and landfill will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
The council also approved the consent agenda and recessed into executive session, but returned without taking action. The next meeting of the Corsicana City Council will be July 13.
