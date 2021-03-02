City Manager Connie Standridge detailed the effects the recent winter storm had on the city’s infrastructure at Monday’s Council meeting, where she updated the council members that the city’s order to boil water was lifted earlier that day.
According to Standridge, one outdoor pump was lost at the Lake Halbert backwash sedimentation pond.
“We did not experience any line breaks in the plant,” she said.
Standridge credited those in the public works department for winterizing items in the plants prior to the storm. She said the loss of power created the need for the boil order.
Standridge said the city made the decision to provide at least some water to everyone. This allowed every customer to have some water. She cited the city of Rice as one of the customers who thanked the city of Corsicana for providing water which additionally allowed the opportunity to find leaks within their systems.
Standridge said that future projects and budgets would include backup emergency generators.
“This was a perfect storm; it won’t catch us like that again.”
It was reported that water usage during the storm increased by nearly three times, from the normal rate of six million gallons per day. The increased usage was attributed to low water pressure.
Pct 3 Council member Chris Woolsey also expressed his appreciation for the utility workers and public works.
“I was very proud of the work done in Navarro County and Corsicana,” he said.
The council approved the 2020 racial profiling report as presented by Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson.
Johnson broke down the city’s racial demographics according to the 2010 census. Caucasians make up 47% of the city’s population, Hispanics, 31% African Americans 21%, Asian 1% and American Indian/Pacific Islander 1%
Johnson reported to the council that the Corsicana Police Department did not engage in in racial profiling.
He detailed a number of metrics during his presentation of the findings, including traffic stops and those resulting in either a citation or a warning, searches and arrests.
The full report can be reviewed on the Daily Sun website. He also said the number of traffic stops for minor issues decreased in 2020 as compared to past years, because of concerns over COVID-19 exposure.
The Corsicana Police Department has procedures in place if a resident wishes to file a complaint. That process can begin by contacting any supervisor with the Police Department.
According to documentation provided which accompanied the report, the Assistant Chief of Police is in charge of these investigations.
There were no written complaints filed alleging racial profiling in 2020.
“Data showed that the traffic enforcement mirrors the city’s racial demographics, plus or minus 4%. The overall data analysis does not show any indication of racial profiling,” Johnson said.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.