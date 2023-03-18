Following a brief discussion, the Corsicana City Council authorized the suspension of ATMOS Energy’s request to increase rates on residential, commercial and industrial customers for 45 days. The action taken during Monday’s regular meeting is routine and allows the city and other members of the ATMOS Texas Municipalities group an opportunity to collectively bargain to seek rate reductions.
If approved, average residential customers are slated to see an increase of $5.09 per bill. Commercial rate increases are anticipated to be $16.63 and industrial rate increases would be $306.86
The council also approved 23 applications for Historic Reinvestment Tax Credits including the Downtown Corsicana and Navarro County areas. There was a total of $147,626.13 reported reinvestment last year with $15,016.25 eligible for capital improvement tax credits in Corsicana and $12,081.02 fulfilling the program’s requirements in Navarro County.
A list of election judges, alternates, early voting judges, and the early voting ballot board was also approved in preparation for the City’s Joint Election with Navarro County and all cities and school districts in Navarro County. The action was taken so judges may attend the required training prior to the election.
The appointment of Ed Monk to fill a vacant position on the Zoning Board of Adjustment was also approved.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that the GW Jackson Legacy Park dedication and statue unveiling ceremony will be at 11 a.m. March 28, on the corner of Fifth St. and MLK Boulevard.
The Easter Hop will be held Downtown from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Food Truck Fridays are returning. The next event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14, then every first Friday of the month through the summer at 224 E. Fifth Ave.
There will be an E-Waste Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the Youth Expo parking lot.
The public is invited to attend Navarro County Day in Austin Tuesday, April 18. For more information visit the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce website.
On April 22, Corsicana will host the Texas Veterans Day Parade presented by Navarro College.
Derrick Days will be April 29.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
