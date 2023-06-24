The City of Corsicana’s 175th Celebration will wrap up on Thursday, October 12, 2023, with a Time Capsule Ceremony. The City Council invites everyone to attend the event which will conclude the year-long festivities, celebrating the legacy and history of Corsicana.
“We are excited to invite the community to the closing event of Corsicana’s 175th Birthday. The past year has been filled with remembering the past, celebrating the history, and looking ahead to the future of Corsicana,” stated Sharla Allen, Director of Parks & Recreation. The Tourism and Parks departments and all of the committees have created a memorable year to honor the City of Corsicana.
The event will be held at the Corsicana Government Center, located at 200 N. 12th Street in Corsicana from 5:30 pm-9 pm. There will be a variety of food trucks along with one of the best bands in America. Emerald City, known as the house band of Dallas, brought an amazing energy to the 175th Gala, and they will be the perfect addition to the final community celebration. Emerald City will take the stage beginning at 7 pm.
The time capsule will be filled with artifacts, memorabilia, photographs, and more. The community is encouraged to attend and participate in the drone photo of the community members outlining the numbers 175. The photo will be added as a keepsake to the time capsule. The Corsicana time capsule is set to be opened in the year 2048 at the 200th Anniversary.
For more information regarding the 175th Celebration, please go online to www.corsicana175years.com or contact Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director - (903) 654-4850
