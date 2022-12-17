The Corsicana City council voted to amend Chapter 13, of the City Code of Ordinances at Monday’s regular meeting. The change reflects a 10% additional charge for late payment of unpaid bills to the city. The increase was adopted unanimously. The additional money will be applied to the sanitation fund.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting Corsicana resident John Blewitt discussed the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that took the lives of six educators and 20 students between the ages of 6 and 7. The shooter also shot his mother, before turning the gun on himself.
Community members held a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 113 W. Collin St., to commemorate the date and to bring attention to the one million casualties of gun violence since the Sandy Hook Elementary School Scooting.
City offices will be closed Friday December 23, for Christmas, and reopen Tuesday Dec. 27.
City Offices will be closed January 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
The landfill will be open for regular hours on Dec. 23 and closed Dec. 24. It will reopen on Dec. 26.
The landfill will be closed Dec. 31 but ready to begin 2023 on Jan. 2.
The consent agenda was approved by the council before the meeting was adjourned.
The next city council meeting will be Monday, Dec.19. The change was made in observance of the Christmas holiday.
The city council meets regularly at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.