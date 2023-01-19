The City of Corsicana announced Wednesday that two incumbent candidates filed for re-election Wednesday, Jan. 18, the first day of filing.
Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp have signed up to run in the City ofCorsicana Election to be held May 6.
At this time no one has filed for open city seats including: Mayor, Council Member Pct. 4 and City Attroeney.
A drawing for order of names on ballot will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located at 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana.
For further information call 903-654-4828.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.