The Corsicana City Council approved a zoning change April 26 converting 49.98 acres within the Corsicana Commons Subdivision to 116 additional single-family residential lots.
The planned lots meet the requirements of the new zoning designation, which was requested by the applicant, Civil Design Engineers Inc. There were no protests or approvals received from nearby property owners.
The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to participate in the Texas Enterprise Zone program and appointed Audubon Metals Texas LLC, as an Enterprise Project. In order to avail themselves of the program, a company must meet certain investment thresholds and maintain or retain jobs that employ the certain percentage of economically disadvantaged individuals, enterprise zone residents, or veterans.
The council authorized the city manager to sell or dispose of surplus property which includes miscellaneous equipment and several older vehicles belonging to the Parks Department.
Mayor Denbow announced that a joint special meeting between the of the Corsicana City Council and the Navarro County Commissioners is scheduled for May 3. The city also plans to hold a budget work session May 17.
Colleen Cox, who has returned to the to the Corsicana Chamber of Commerce after taking a leave, was introduced to the council at Monday’s meeting. She began her new position as Vice President of Operations at the Chamber April 19.
The council adjourned into Executive Session but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
