For many area teens, summer is a time to watch television or play video games. For Civil Air Patrol cadets, summer is a time to advance their training to be of service to their local communities.
Last Saturday, Corsicana Composite Squadron cadets D.J. Baker, Cassidy Daily and Cadet 2nd Lt Bradford Webster completed the CAP Rocketry Program, a major milestone of the Cadet Program.
The CAP Rocketry Program is an achievement program for cadets interested in the science, technology, and flight of model rockets. The program consists of three progressive stages — the Redstone Stage, the Titan Stage and the Saturn Stage. During each stage, cadets learn about the history and science of rocket-powered flight and must pass a written test. They also construct and launch several different types of rockets, from simple Alka-Seltzer- and water-powered “Fizzy Fliers” to more sophisticated two-stage, solid fuel rockets capable of attaining an altitude of 1000 feet or more. Upon the successful completion of the program cadets earn the Model Rocketry Badge which is worn on their uniforms.
Saturday’s launch, which took place at the Corsicana Model Aircraft facility at Lake Halbert, was the culmination of several months of work for the Corsicana cadets. Cadet Airman First Class Daily’s black and purple two-stage rocket performed flawlessly, as did Cadet Senior Airman Baker’s red and black highflier.
“Building the rockets is fun,” Baker said, “but it is much more exciting to launch them.” Cadet 2nd Lt Webster’s two-stage rocket experienced a structural failure on the launch pad and did not achieve lift-off. Undeterred, Webster said, “In some ways, we learn more from failures than we do from successes, because we have to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it.”
Next up for the Corsicana cadets is the CAP Texas Wing Summer Encampment in July. This year’s encampment will be held at Camp Bullis, part of the US military’s Joint Base San Antonio. Encampment is a challenging, week-long training experience for cadets, consisting of leadership and character development, fitness, and STEM career exploration, all in a military setting. This will be the first encampment for Cadets Baker and Daily.
“I’m a little nervous,” Daily said. “I don’t really know what to expect, but I am sure it will be fun.”
Webster, who will serve as cadet staff at the encampment, knows all about the jitters.
“I was really nervous about my first encampment back in 2019. It can be tough, but it is definitely worth it. They push you to excel, and you learn so much about yourself and what you are capable of,” he said. “It changes you. It really boosts your self-confidence.”
The cadets are members of the Corsicana Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, under the command of CAP Captain James Westley. The Corsicana Squadron meets every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Corsicana Municipal Airport, C. David Campbell Field. The Squadron is actively seeking new cadet and adult senior members who have an interest in the CAP's focus of Cadet Development, Aerospace Education, Emergency Services and Community Service.
For more information about the local Corsicana squadron, contact the public affairs officer, Capt. Stephen Webster, at 214-301-2267.
Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 57,000 members nationwide. CAP performs 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and was credited by the AFRCC with saving 82 lives so far in fiscal year 2021. Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and counterdrug missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. The senior members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 22,000 young people currently participating in CAP cadet programs. CAP has been performing missions for America for 80 years. For more information, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
