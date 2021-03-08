The Navarro County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at Emanuel Baptist Church at 2217 W. Seventh St. in Corsicana. The public is invited. Masks and social distancing will be required. A special guest appearance is planned by “Civil War Generals Grant and Lee.”
‘Civil War Generals’ to appear at meeting
- From Staff Reports
