Members of the James Blair Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Day by transforming the inside of Corsicana’s Kinsloe House into a mid-1700s era coffee house.
Denise Bennett spoke in the character of Clementina Rind, the first female printer and newspaper publisher in Virginia. Rind continued publishing the Virginia Gazette after her husband William’s death in the summer of 1773.
Papers and pamphlets including the Virginia Gazette were instrumental in spreading information, serving as a venue for political debate and thought leading up to and through the Revolutionary War.
Rind expressed pride in providing a place where women could be heard, and in the paper’s motto of “Open to all parties, influenced by none.”
She was a supporter of the struggle for Independence, a fact that she did not keep secret within her paper.
News articles were shared and often printed word for word in various publications in what were then called exchanges. Opinion pages and pieces were sometimes controversial but were never censored “so long as they were in good taste,” said Rind.
Political cartoons were also used to great extent, as satire became a commonly accepted form of expression against what many considered a tyrannical English government.
One cartoon showed by Bennett derisively heralded the demise of the Stamp Act.
Anonymity and pseudonyms were respected if, as publisher, Rind could verify the writer’s identity.
During her remarks celebrating freedom of the press and love for the Colonies, she highlighted the events of the time, including passage of the Stamp Act of 1765, which adversely affected printers and the dissemination of information throughout the colonies.
The Boston Massacre, the Boston Tea Party, and the British Parliament’s passage of the Intolerable Acts were also flashpoints which lead to America’s fight for Independence.
Rind detailed how the Gazette’s printing presses were in the family home and required every one’s help. She and her husband had five children. One of their sons continued in the family business after her death in September 1774.
Rind was recognized in 2000, as one of the Virginia women in history, a program currently administered by the Strong Men and Women in Virginia History Program.
Bennett has been a DAR member since 2013, and has spoken multiple times at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana. She currently serves as the DAR Texas State Chair of the speaker’s staff committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.