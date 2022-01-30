Recently, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced their official class of Rare Outstanding Compelled Knowledgeable, or ROCK, Mentors for the year 2022. This is a selective program where hundreds of applicants apply, and Corsicana High School coach, Chance Grayson, was one of the 56 selected nominees.
The ROCK Coaches Mentoring Program is a partnership formed between the Coaches Education Foundation, THSCA, and Texas A&M’s Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy. The goal is to strengthen statewide coaching programs to retain coaches and administrators so that high school athletes can thrive from a solid training foundation to take their careers as student-athletes to the next level.
Grayson will have the opportunity to learn from coaches with a proven track record of success and collaborate with coaches from all over the state of Texas to develop and cultivate leadership skills, foster work alignment, explore best practices, combat apathy, and evolve as young professionals.
Grayson is an exceptional leader who has served CISD as a coach and teacher for three years; in his time there, he has positively influenced student athletes.
“I’m looking forward to representing our athletes and our district with coaches from across the state of Texas. I’m honored to be nominated and selected for such a great program and to be part of the greatest profession in the world.”
The second annual ROCK Coaches Mentoring Workshop will be presented at AT&T Stadium March 20 and 21.
