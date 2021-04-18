To celebrate the Week of the Young Child April 10 through 16, the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition dropped in on local pediatricians, ob-gyns and school nurses with goody bags.
Coalition members even delivered lunch Thursday to Navarro Regional Hospital, Corsicana Pediatrics, The Hope Center, PEDIA Clinic, and local elementary school nurses and other offices.
The Coalition organized these treats to honor the health care professionals for their commitment to children’s health. Members also hosted a Zoom call with pediatricians on Wednesday to answer parents’ questions and discuss the importance of routine appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.