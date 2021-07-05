Haven Michelle Cofer, a native of Corsicana and graduate of Blooming Grove High School, class of 2013, recently graduated and commissioned with the class of 2021 from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
She commissioned as a Naval Officer into the United States Navy and will serve as Engineering Surface Warfare Officer. Haven graduated with Honors and received a Bachelor’s of Science in Oceanography. She is reporting to the USS CARNEY (DDG-64) stationed in Mayport, FL as her first duty station. After serving as an enlisted sonar technician for four years, she said is excited to begin her career as a Naval officer. Haven is the daughter of Tim and Kim Cofer of Corsicana. She is the granddaughter of Marsha Murphy of Corsicana and Jerry and Kay Cofer of Winnsboro.
